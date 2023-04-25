Longitude Cayman Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,588 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,127.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,456,432 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $54.80. 5,201,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124,596. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $136.77.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

