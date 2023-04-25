LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.86).

Several research analysts recently commented on LMP shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.31) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 278 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,846.15%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

