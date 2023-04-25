LogiTron Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.94 (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, LogiTron has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and $0.94 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

