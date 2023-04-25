Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $860,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.