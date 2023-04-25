Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.
LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
LAC stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.