Lisk Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Lisk has a total market cap of $136.48 million and $5.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004605 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,152,164 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

