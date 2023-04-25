Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $134.88 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003492 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $134.88 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004528 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,147,732 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

