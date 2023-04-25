Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $138.90 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Lisk has a total market cap of $138.90 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,155,458 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

