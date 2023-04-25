Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Issue $1.28 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Linde has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Linde has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $14.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.06. 1,734,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $369.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.78 and its 200-day moving average is $329.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

