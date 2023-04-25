Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $17.59

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.32. Life Time Group shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 382,594 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTH. Mizuho raised their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Life Time Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

