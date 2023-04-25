Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Down 15% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $36.58 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00007550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,492,601 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

