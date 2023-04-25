Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

