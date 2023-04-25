Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. 1,248,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 971,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,936,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 558,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

