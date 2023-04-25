Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. 1,248,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 971,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,936,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 558,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYK)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.