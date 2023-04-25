Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 733,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,889. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

