LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingClub stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,635,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 641,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in LendingClub by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,255,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 857,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 469,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

