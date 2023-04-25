LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $7,390.69 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

