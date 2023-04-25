Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.1 %

LGEN opened at GBX 252 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.55. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.60). The firm has a market cap of £15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.43) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.96) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.02).

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,992.58). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 153,233 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.12), for a total value of £383,082.50 ($478,434.49). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,271 shares of company stock valued at $569,676 and have sold 328,169 shares valued at $82,318,714. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

