Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 25,018 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.