Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,980 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 21,135,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,729,547. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

