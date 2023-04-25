Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.87. 715,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $201.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.