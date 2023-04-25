Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,569 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,166. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

