Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,651 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. 1,644,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

