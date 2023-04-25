Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $246.09. 405,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.99 and a 200-day moving average of $248.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

