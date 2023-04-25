Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,302 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. 4,224,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,575. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

