Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.25-17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LH opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average is $233.99.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

