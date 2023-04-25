Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $108.75 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,206,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

