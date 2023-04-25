Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.95

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 35746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $833.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 146.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 193,656 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 24.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 37.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

