Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

