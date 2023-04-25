Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Upgraded by Danske to Hold

Danske upgraded shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Kinnevik from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNKBF opened at C$15.47 on Friday. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of C$11.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.08.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

