Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to ~$5.97-6.19 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

