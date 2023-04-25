Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.