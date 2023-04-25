Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 54,169 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,169 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,174,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,165,000 after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,338,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after buying an additional 118,178 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GEM stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.