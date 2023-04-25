Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.