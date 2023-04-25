Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Price Performance
VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.
About VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF
