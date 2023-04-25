Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF alerts:

About VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF

(Get Rating)

Read More

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.