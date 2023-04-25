Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $30.06 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 338,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 102,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

