Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

