Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

