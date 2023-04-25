Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

