Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

