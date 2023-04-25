Keb Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keb Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day moving average is $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

