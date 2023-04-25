Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,089. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.