Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,030,594 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,030,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,580,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 19.4% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.7 %

SH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 7,355,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,400,154. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $17.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

