Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 54,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

