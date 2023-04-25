Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $452.06. The stock had a trading volume of 208,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
