Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
