Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the period.

BSCP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,307. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

