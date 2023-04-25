Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,679 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

