Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $246.75. 263,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

