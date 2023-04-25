Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,876 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Pfizer comprises 0.4% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,699,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,225,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

