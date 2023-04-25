Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,349 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 855,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CSX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 101,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 3,910,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,920,628. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.