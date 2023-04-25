Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.09

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.09 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 27846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.14 million, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

